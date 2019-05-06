Delhi Head police constable shoots himself dead with service revolver

A Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in West Delhi's on Sunday, police said.

The deceased identified as Satish was reportedly upset after he had a tiff with his wife and was not able to resolve the issue.

Police said they believe it could be a reason behind the head constable's extreme step, although they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the alleged suicide.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)