Telangana: Cannabis worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, two held

Two people were arrested and over 900 kg of worth around Rs 1.8 crore was seized from them in the outskirts of Hyderabad, (DRI) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The cargo lorry was intercepted by Zonal Unit. It was carrying around 944 kg of cannabis, packed in small packets and concealed under a load of tender coconuts. The value of the contraband is estimated at around Rs 1.88 crore," Additional Director General, DRI, said in a press note.

The contraband was said to be brought from a village near Bhadrachalam and was being transported to Sangareddy.

"Two persons including the found involved in the illegal transport of have been apprehended," read the statement.

The DRI officers had launched the operation after receiving intelligence that prohibited narcotic drugs were being illegally transported. The officers have also seized the cargo lorry used for transporting

