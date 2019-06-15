Baramulla: Four held for exfiltration, handed back to families

Four youths, who were trying to exfiltrate the in north Kashmir, were handed over to their families by and Police on Saturday.

They were apprehended in the Limber area of Boniyar in the district on Friday, while trying to cross over the LoC to get arms training in

The men were "on the path of violence" but now have been sent back to their kin, informed, Girish Kalia, of the 79

"I appeal to youth to not to get misguided by the propaganda of militants. Youth should choose the path of peace, not violence," Kalia told reporters in a press conference.

The added that the four Kashmiri youths were misguided by local militants and their accomplices.

Acting swiftly to prevent them from choosing the wrong path, Army's 161 battalion, police, and 53 battalion CRPF apprehended the young men.

also informed that the youths were properly counseled before being handed over to their respective families.

