Patna schools to remain closed till June 19

All private and government schools in the city have been asked to remain closed till June 19 due to prevailing conditions here on Saturday.

"Considering the impact of heat on the life and health of children, all private and government schools are directed to remain closed for class nursery to 12th," said an official statement.

Authorities on Saturday extended the school vacations from June 16 to June 19. The schools in the city were supposed to start their session from June 10.

