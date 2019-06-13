Telangana: Class 9 student dies after falling from school building

A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 9, died on after falling from her school building here, police said.

The girl died while being shifted to hospital. The body has been sent for post mortem, they said.

"Today at around 5 pm, we received a complaint from the parents of Vivita, stating that their daughter studying in Class 9 at in Nagole area went to the school. They were later informed that she fell down from the school building," of station said.

"The parents have alleged that it was negligence on the part of the school management. A case is being registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," he added.

