JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi: AIIMS resident docs on strike tomorrow, contingency plan issued

CWC'19: India-New Zealand match abandoned due to rain
Business Standard

Telangana: Class 9 student dies after falling from school building

ANI  |  General News 

A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 9, died on Thursday after falling from her school building here, police said.

The girl died while being shifted to hospital. The body has been sent for post mortem, they said.

"Today at around 5 pm, we received a complaint from the parents of Vivita, stating that their daughter studying in Class 9 at Sri Nagarjuna School in Nagole area went to the school. They were later informed that she fell down from the school building," Circle Inspector Ashok of LB Nagar police station said.

"The parents have alleged that it was negligence on the part of the school management. A case is being registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU