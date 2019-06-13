Telangana: Class 9 student dies after falling from school building

-
A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 9, died on Thursday after falling from her school building here, police said.
The girl died while being shifted to hospital. The body has been sent for post mortem, they said.
"Today at around 5 pm, we received a complaint from the parents of Vivita, stating that their daughter studying in Class 9 at Sri Nagarjuna School in Nagole area went to the school. They were later informed that she fell down from the school building," Circle Inspector Ashok of LB Nagar police station said.
"The parents have alleged that it was negligence on the part of the school management. A case is being registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," he added.
