West Bengal: 5 injured as student wings of TMC, BJP clash

Over five people were injured on Thursday after violence erupted between student wings of TMC and BJP at Arambagh Kalikapur here for allegedly raising ' Ram' slogans.

Reportedly, a meeting of TMC's student wing was going on in the campus when the supporters of BJP allegedly started raising the slogans.

According to a source, the locals who were passing through the area also involved in the violence.

The furore over ' Ram' slogan started after lost her cool when a group of men chanted ' Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 district earlier this month.

The BJP announced that it will send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to

Mamata had also reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 saying, "They are BJP people and criminals from outside the state".

She later said that BJP and said that its leaders are using the religious slogan, 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)