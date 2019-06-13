AN-32 crash: Bodies of all 13 IAF personnel, black box retrieved

A 15-member rescue team reached the today morning. "The IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of AN-32," the said in a tweet.

IAF officials said the team of mountaineers and Special Forces managed to recover the bodies of the 13 personnel from the densely forested mountainside where the plane went down.

The black box of the aircraft, which includes the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, has also been retrieved. An analysis of the black box data will allow the to establish the cause behind the crash, officials said.

A senior from the is monitoring the operations from the base camp.

"Helicopters would be used to ferry the bodies from the area," the officials said.

The 13 IAF personnel have been identified as Wing GM Charles, Sqn Ldr H Vinod, Flt Lt R Thapa, Flt Lt A Tanwar, Flt Lt S Mohanty, Flt Lt MK Garg, KK Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali and NC(E)

The aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. It was headed towards Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.

The pictures for the and the impact point of the suggest that the aircraft had probably tried to clear a mountain top but failed to do so and crashed into it due to heavy cloud cover there.

The aircraft was found 15-20 kilometres north of its designated flight path. Despite a massive search operation, the plane could not be located for eight days due to bad weather and dense forest cover in the area.

