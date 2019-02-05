Telangana government reshuffles 200 officers in Forest Department

government on Tuesday reshuffled nearly 200 officers of the

As per the (CMO), on the orders of K Chandrashekhar Rao, officers with a commitment to protecting forests and afforestation in forest areas have been given important positions.

"Recently the CM instructed to initiate steps for forest rejuvenation in forest lands with a slogan 'Jangil Bachavo-Jangil Badavo" (Save the forest and improve the forest). The made it very clear that the responsibility of saving the forest should be entrusted to officers with a commitment," read the statement issued by the CMO.

Rao has also said that instead of most of the officers working at headquarters they should be moved to the field.

"With this about 200 officers from Chief Conservator, level to beat officers have been transferred. The CM approved and signed on concerned file on Tuesday. 21 officers who are working currently at the district level as Chief Conservators, Conservators and DFOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of the districts," the CMO said.

