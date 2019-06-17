39 workers return after being stranded in Saudi Arabia for a

: As many as 39 workers from Telangana,who had been stranded for around a year in Saudi Arabia, havereturned here Monday, thanks to the efforts of the Centre and the government.

According to an official release, these daily wage labourers went to the Gulf nation last year to work in a construction company.

Most of them belonged to Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts.

The company, which hired these labourers, had allegedly not been paying salaries to them for the past six months and they were made to live in "terrible" condition, without

The labourers wrote to Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working K T Rama Rao, over Twitter, seeking his intervention in helping them return to India, it said.

requested the to help them, the release said.

He had also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a to address the problems of the labourers.

The Indian Embassy arranged for temporary exit visas and also flight tickets for the stranded workers, it said.

expressed his happiness over their return.

He also thanked the Indian Embassy and Telangana state NRI Affairs officials for their prompt response, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)