Delhi: Kenyan national found dead with knife wound mark on chest

The body of a Kenyan was found with a knife wound mark on her chest in police station area.

Her body was found by on Monday.

"On June 17, a PCR call was received at around 8 pm, wherein it is mentioned that the sister of the caller has been killed. The staff of police station reached the spot in Chattarpur Extension, near Nanda Hospital, where a dead body of a lady was found. A knife wound mark was found on the chest," police said.

"A few suspected females of living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the criminal," police said.

The police investigation in the matter is underway.

