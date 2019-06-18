Maharashtra: 8-year-old Dalit boy made to sit on hot tiles over suspicion of theft

An eight-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after he was made to sit on hot tiles as a punishment for an alleged theft in Maharashtra's Arvi.

It is alleged that the boy was made to take off his clothes and sit on the tiles which were simmering due to the scorching heat.

According to Pradeep Maral, (SDPO), the boy has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

"An accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989," he added.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on Saturday when the boy was assaulted in the premises of a local temple in Arvi on suspicion of theft. When the victim started shouting, the accused allegedly tied his hands and forced him to sit on the hot tiles stacked on the temple yard.

"When I saw my child, his derriere was burned and we took him to the hospital immediately. When we enquired about the incident, the accused started verbally abusing us," the child's mother said.

The accused was taken into custody on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)