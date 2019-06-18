We don't want thieves in our party: Mamata Banerjee

-
A day after 12 TMC councillors and MLA Sunil Singh joined the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she does not want thieves in her party.
"TMC is not a weak party. I don't care if 15-20 councillors leave the party after accepting cash. If party MLAs want to leave the party, they can. We don't want thieves in our party. If one person leaves, I will prepare 500 more," Banerjee said while addressing her party councillors here.
On Monday, TMC leaders joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy here.
"TMC party members are joining the BJP in large numbers. Mamata Banerjee has ruined West Bengal's peace by propagating violence...That's why her party members are now leaving her side and joining our party," Vijayvargiya had said.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said: "The tension between BJP and TMC in West Bengal is escalating. TMC leaders started joining our party at the beginning of Lok Sabha polls and even during the elections. Since then, many leaders have joined the BJP."
In May, three TMC party MLAs including Shubrangshu Roy, son of Mukul Roy, along with 63 municipal councillors, had joined the BJP.
