Telangana Police foil woman's suicide attempt

The Malkajgiri police saved a woman who was attempting to kill herself at her residence, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, in which, 35-year-old S Gracy attempted to commit suicide over alleged harassment by her husband by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

"She was being harassed by her husband. There seems to be a communication gap between the couple. When we got the information that Gracy was attempting suicide, our patrolling team rushed to the spot and broke the locked doors of her house. After finding her in a conscious state, we immediately shifted her to a hospital" said A Manmohan, Inspector of Police Malkajgiri.

After being rescued by the police and receiving medical aid at the hospital, Gracy said, "My husband Madhu Babu has been torturing me mentally. I thank the Malkajgiri police who saved me. Now I realise that if I would I have committed suicide I would have done injustice to my daughter."

An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

