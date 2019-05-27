Telangana: Shashidhar Reddy urges implementation of 'Kamaraj Plan 2.0'

In the wake of Congress' poor performance in the polls, senior leader Marri Shashidar on Monday urged the party to implement "Kamaraj Plan 2.0", stating that by doing so, will get a "free hand" to revamp the party.

"In 1963, made "Kamaraj Plan" and he got all senior leaders holding ministerial office to resign and take up party work. Even after winning elections in 1962, he implemented that plan because of the mess that happened in the party," told ANI.

"After losing Assembly Elections, I had made a similar appeal on March 2017 to all members of the office bearers to submit their resignation which I called "Kamaraj Plan version 2.0." So By implementing this plan, party will get a free hand to reorganize and revamp the party," he added.

Talking about the resolution taken up during (CWC) meeting on May 25, said, "I wholeheartedly welcome it. CWC took up a new resolution for introspection and requested the Congress for a complete overhaul and detailed restructuring at every level of the party. I strongly feel that this should be done at the earliest."

Reddy exuded confidence that the party will bounce back.

"Congress will bounce back. I am sure that this kind of freehand that will have to make the party better prepared to gear up, strengthen itself and be prepared to live up to the challenge that it has as the only alternative at the level to the BJP in the country," he said.

Gandhi, during a meeting of CWC on May 25, had offered to resign, taking responsibility of the party's drubbing in the polls. However, the CWC had "unanimously" rejected his resignation and "authorised" him to restructure the party at every level.

won nine seats, BJP won four while Congress won three seats in Telangana in the recently held polls.

