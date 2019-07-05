Telangana: Teenage boy stabbed to death by family friend

A teenager was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his family friends at Bhadradri Kothagudem in the wee hours of Friday morning, police said.

The accused and victim were identified as Shiv Shankar Reddy and Shakeel, respectively.

The police said their families were very close but recently grew apart over some issue.

"During the primary investigation, we have found that the families of Reddy and Shakeel were involved in some dispute. However, we are ascertaining the cause of dispute. The rest of the facts are yet to be established" said Police Inspector Pavalancha Ramesh.

After Shakeel's death, his father Ghouse lodged the complainant with the police.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post mortem and an FIR was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)