Apple working on new tracking hardware to merge Find My iPhone, Find My Friends

is working on a new app that will merge the functionalities of its existing 'Find My Friends' and Find My Friends apps.

The app is codenamed GreenTorch, and it is currently under beta. As 9to5Mac reports, the new app will combine the same features as the two existing apps into a unified and improved version.

It will be available on both iOS and macOS as a Marzipan app.

In addition to the app, is also working on a new hardware product, known internally as 'B389'.

It will work like a product tag that can be paired to an account by proximity to an iPhone, such as AirPods. Users will be notified if their device gets too far away from the tag, preventing them from forgetting the item.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)