Terror funding case: NIA raids house of bizman Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Pulwama

The Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid at the residence of businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Achgoza Keller area on Tuesday.

The raid was a part of the NIA investigation against suspected terror funding.On July 2 also, the NIA had issued summons to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson to appear before it in New Delhi on July 9 for questioning in connection with terror funding case.

NIA and the Enforcement Directorate have so far arrested dozens of businessman in the Valley and separatist leaders in connection with terror funding.

