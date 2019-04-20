Terrorist gunned down in J-K's Sopore

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The brief shoot-out happened in the Watergam area of North Kashmir's Sopore after which the body of one terrorist was recovered along with some weapons.

The Indian Army confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday morning.

"#IndianArmy #OpWatergam (Baramulla). One terrorist killed in joint operation. Weapons & other warlike stores recovered," Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 11:16 IST

