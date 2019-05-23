Terrorist Zakir Musa 'trapped' in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Dadsara village in in south Kashmir's district on Thursday. Exchange of fire is going on between two sides.

The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of the militant of -- Zakir Musa.

After the forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on May 18, there has been tension in the area.

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a (CRPF) post situated at (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's district. No loss of life or was reported in the incident.

No loss of life or to the security forces was reported in the incident which is taking place currently in the region.

Further details are awaited.

