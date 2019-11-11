JUST IN
Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT

Incriminating materials including #goods bearing #Pakistani #marks recovered. Involved in #terrorcrimes.

ANI  |  General News 

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu
BSF soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu

Two terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora were related to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"There has been no collateral damage in this operation. Two terrorists were neutralised and they are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani. The other terrorist is yet to be identified," IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet had said, "#Bandipora #encounter update: One of the killed #terrorist identified as #Pakistani namely Talha. Was operating as commander of #proscribed terror outfit #LeT. Incriminating materials including #goods bearing #Pakistani #marks recovered. Involved in #terrorcrimes.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 22:43 IST

