Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT

Two terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora were related to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"There has been no collateral damage in this operation. Two terrorists were neutralised and they are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani. The other terrorist is yet to be identified," IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.
Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet had said, "#Bandipora #encounter update: One of the killed #terrorist identified as #Pakistani namely Talha. Was operating as commander of #proscribed terror outfit #LeT. Incriminating materials including #goods bearing #Pakistani #marks recovered. Involved in #terrorcrimes.
