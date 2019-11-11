Will make Delhi pollution-free in 2 yrs if BJP comes to power: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president on Monday said his party will make the city pollution-free within two years if it comes to power after the Assembly polls next year.

In a live interaction with Facebook users, he also said that a law will be passed in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning November 18, on unauthorised colonies and registration of properties therein will begin a week after that.

In his replies on questions related to public transport, health, roads, and pollution in the city, the Delhi BJP president attacked the Kejriwal government.

"The BJP is committed to make Delhi free from pollution within two years through its good intentions and policies. After coming to power, the BJP will also finish the garbage mountains at landfill sites," he said.

The AAP government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government have claimed that pollution in Delhi has reduced by 25 per cent during past four years.

The BJP chief also claimed that his party was in contact with several companies that were "ready" to run electric buses in Delhi, and said the city needed 12,000 such vehicles to boost public transport system and keep pollution under check.

He said that in 2015, there were 8,000 buses under Delhi Transport Corporation that have come down to around 3,700 now.

"Kejriwal had promised in his party's election manifesto in 2015 Assembly elections, that more buses will be brought. Contrary to it, the number of buses has decreased," he said.

Kejriwal recently flagged off a fleet of 100 buses and claimed that the public transport fleet will be boosted by 3,000 buses in next 6-7 months. The government has also started process for procurement of 1000 electric buses.

Tiwari said that the over 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the city will be soon given ownership of their land and houses.

"A law will be enacted in the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18 for unauthorised colonies. Registration of properties in the unauthorized colonies will begin a week after enactment of this law," he claimed.

Tiwari also said the BJP will make Delhi roads free from potholes after coming to power.