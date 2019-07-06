Thane woman stabbed to death, one held

Police on Friday arrested one accused after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by two bike-borne miscreants in Kalyan APMC market.

The victim - Sonam Katoria - was waiting for someone when the two miscreants came on their bike and stabbed her multiple times. The victim was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the premise.

The police have registered a case based on the footage and arrested one Babu Daktela. Further investigation is on in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)