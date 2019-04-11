The most I can do is try to put runs on the board: Kieron Pollard

-
Kieron Pollard, the West Indies all-rounder, on Wednesday said that the most he can do is to score runs every time he steps on to the cricketing field and the World Cup selection is left to the selectors.
His words come right after his dazzling knock of 83 runs off just 31 deliveries which enabled his team Mumbai Indians register a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"There has been a lot of turmoil in West Indies cricket team over the last couple of years. We have seen in the last couple of weeks there's a change. I was one of the guys blacklisted. The most I can do every time I step on the cricket field is try to put runs on the board," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Pollard as saying.
"There are people who have the job to select and whatever and let's see how that goes. As I said, I am 31 years old, Chris Gayle is still playing, he is 39 and he is whacking it all around," he added.
Pollard had a dull start to this edition of the IPL but he has raised his game registering knocks of 17*, 46* and 83 in his last three innings.
The all-rounder remains a livewire on the field and offers quality overs with his medium pace.
Pollard was named as the stand-in skipper for Mumbai Indians as regular captain Rohit Sharma was rested in the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sharma was given a rest as he suffered a right leg muscle spasm during a training session on the eve of the match.
West Indies have managed to win World Cup two times (1975, 1979).
The team will play against South Africa and New Zealand in the warm-up matches before the World Cup.
West Indies takes on Pakistan in their opening match of the World Cup on May 31.
