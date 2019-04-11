The most I can do is try to put runs on the board: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, the all-rounder, on Wednesday said that the most he can do is to score runs every time he steps on to the cricketing field and selection is left to the selectors.

His words come right after his dazzling knock of 83 runs off just 31 deliveries which enabled his team Mumbai Indians register a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

"There has been a lot of turmoil in team over the last couple of years. We have seen in the last couple of weeks there's a change. I was one of the guys blacklisted. The most I can do every time I step on the field is try to put runs on the board," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

"There are people who have the job to select and whatever and let's see how that goes. As I said, I am 31 years old, is still playing, he is 39 and he is whacking it all around," he added.

had a dull start to this edition of the IPL but he has raised his game registering knocks of 17*, 46* and 83 in his last three innings.

The all-rounder remains a livewire on the field and offers quality overs with his medium pace.

was named as the stand-in as regular was rested in the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sharma was given a rest as he suffered a during a training session on the eve of the match.

