IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma rested, Kieron Pollard to lead Mumbai

ANI  |  Cricket 

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been rested ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Rohit had suffered a right leg muscle spasm during a training session on the eve of the match.

The Hitman has recovered significantly in past 24 hours, but as a precautionary measure, the Mumbai Indians said the team management has decided to rest him for one match as a precautionary measure.

In the absence of Rohit, Mumbai will be led by Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bowl against R Ashwin-led Punjab.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 20:06 IST

