IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma rested, Kieron Pollard to lead Mumbai

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been rested ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Rohit had suffered a right leg muscle spasm during a training session on the eve of the match.
The Hitman has recovered significantly in past 24 hours, but as a precautionary measure, the Mumbai Indians said the team management has decided to rest him for one match as a precautionary measure.
In the absence of Rohit, Mumbai will be led by Kieron Pollard.
Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bowl against R Ashwin-led Punjab.
