JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Claims on joblessness economic absurdity: Jaitley

Delhi: 3 Iranians suspected of looting Afghan nationals arrested
Business Standard

There is no democracy in West Bengal: Rahul Sinha

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately being put above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's banners in Durgapur. "This shows there is no democracy in the state," he said. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said

Last month, the vehicles used for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue of BJP president Amit Shah's public rally in East Midnapore district, following which, the party supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also "warned" Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata that BJP workers will not be cowed down after violence marred the rally of Shah in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 01:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements