There is no democracy in West Bengal: Rahul Sinha

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately being put above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's banners in Durgapur. "This shows there is no democracy in the state," he said. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said
Last month, the vehicles used for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue of BJP president Amit Shah's public rally in East Midnapore district, following which, the party supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also "warned" Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata that BJP workers will not be cowed down after violence marred the rally of Shah in the state.
