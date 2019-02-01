J-K: Girl shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

A 25-year-old woman was brutally shot dead by unidentified terrorists in district of Jammu and Kashmir, who also uploaded a video of the killing on social media, police said on Friday.

SP Pani, IG range said, "A 25-year-old girl was shot dead by terrorist yesterday night at She was brutally killed and then it (the killing) was uploaded on It is a terror crime and police is looking into it ..."

Adding that such incidents are an attempt by terrorists to deter the peace process, he said, "The terrorists want to terrorise people and these kind of gruesome acts are part of it. It is also an attempt to create an environment where they want to show that they can punish citizen. But security forces and police are working in close coordination and such people who are behind terror crime; they shall be brought before the law."

On January 31, four civilians and one CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade near station in Anantnag.

