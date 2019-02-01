BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi calls out Chidambaram for 'account for votes' remark

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM welcomes SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh
Save daughters from BJP minister: Rahul
Politicians condole 'irreparable loss' of Ananth Kumar
National level pre-poll opposition alliance for 2019 LS polls unlikely:Pawar
Chatterjee was outstanding parliamentarian, say leaders across party lines
-
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi called out P Chidambaram for calling the budget as an account for votes.
"I want to tell Chidambaram sahab that we don't do politics to form government but to make the nation. PM had not taken such strong decisions in last four years if we had only cared about votes," Trivedi said.
Soon after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget, Chidambaram had tweeted, "It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes"
Chidambaram also thanked Goyal for 'copying' the Congress declared that the poor will have the first right to resources of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Budget a "trailer" that will take India on the path to development after elections, while BJP national president Amit Shah said the budget has benefited all sections of the society.
Chief Minister of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra hailed the decision to transfer Rs 6,000 directly to farmers.
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the interim Budget a "surgical strike on the Opposition".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU