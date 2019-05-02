There was a lot of confusion in seat distribution between JD(S) and Congress: Devegowda

JD(S) leader GT said that there was a lot of confusion over seat distribution between and JD(S) in for the ongoing elections.

"There was no clarity in distributing seats to JD(S). The people at the top took so much time to come up with a solution. They couldn't convince grass-root workers and resolve the dissidence. If our leaders could have solved this issue earlier, it could have made a difference," said

He further added, "In some areas, they have performed well but in some, they haven't. Party workers had many differences. Some JD(S) workers have even cast their votes to BJP. They've had their own local issues to fight for and compete against each other."

Polling for the 28 seats in got completed in two phases on April 18 and 23. The counting of votes is going to be done on May 23.

