These platforms can help students earn extra bucks

In the present day, the need for money is one that never settles, especially for students. Most college goers these days turn to part-time work to earn extra pocket money.

With the internet taking over a significant portion of our lives, number of have emerged recently, allowing people to earn by staying at home itself.

Here are five platforms which can help students earn some extra money:

NoBroker.com - NoBroker has a crowdsourcing functionality where anyone who sees a TO LET board with owner details has to just click a picture and upload it to NoBroker.com's platform and earn rewards.

Gold - With the help of this digital wallet, one can buy gold for as small an amount as Rs 1 and above, or 0.1 gram and above. The cashless transaction via the platform, while buying gold makes it so much easier for the user to bet upon 'a chance'. One can also do a daily analysis of the gold market and then start investing as it fits.

Tengi - Tengi is a chat­based app that doesn't directly gives cash. Instead, earn tickets by chatting or by inviting contacts. The tickets can be used to take part in a weekly draw. If lucky enough to win, the app will send a notification. One can choose to get the money transferred to the or as gift vouchers for a retailer or

Cashkaro - Cashkaro is a platform that helps earn back money spent on shopping online. While shopping, a user may visit the via Cashkaro website to avail the cashback benefit. Once completed a purchase transaction, Cashkaro adds the cashback amount to the respective account.

Unocoin - Unocoin is bitcoin wallet introduced in the Indian market by a Bengaluru-based company. When first signed up on this wallet with the code, 'TTA200' and get Rs 200 worth bitcoin in the wallet which one can also use for mobile recharge or BookMyShow wallet recharge as well.

