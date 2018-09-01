Apple reports first self-driving car accident

might want to keep it low till its self-driving program is successful, but it doesn't mean the crashes can stay hidden. In what marks the first achievement, or the failure, of Apple's secretive program, the company has disclosed its first accident to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In the low-speed accident on August 24, the self-driving test vehicle was attempting to merge onto an expressway near in Cupertino, when it was rear-ended by a Leaf, reported.

The test car, which was a 2016i Lexus RX450H, was driving at 1 mile per hour. While there were no injuries, both vehicles received moderate damage.

Despite the accident, not much is actually known about Apple's self-driving program except that the company has a permit with the state department for autonomous vehicles.

