Researchers have found that a dose of the gene could facilitate the brain-healing after a Also, the gene could reduce the damage caused in and as well.

The study published in the journal Cell Reports described a key gene, TRIM9, involved with compressing in the brain, as well as what happens when the injured brain gets an added boost of that gene.

When a person has a stroke, the brain responds with inflammation, which expands the area of and leads to more disability.

The gene, TRIM9, is abundant in the youthful brain but grows scarce with age, just when people become more at risk from

In a lab model of stroke, researchers found that older brains with low levels, or engineered brains missing the gene entirely, were prone to extensive swelling following a

But when the scientists used a harmless virus to carry a dose of the gene directly into TRIM9-deficient brains, the swelling decreased dramatically and recovery improved.

Jae Jung, of the study said, "It's unlikely that delivered by viruses will become the go-to treatment for strokes, or It's too slow and the best shot at treating stroke is within the first 30 minutes to one hour."

Jung informed that the next step will be identifying what, exactly, flips on the switch for TRIM9

"Maybe there will be a way to chemically activate TRIM9 right after a stroke. Or maybe a can take a medication that turns on TRIM9 right after they get a blow to the head," Jung added.

Not all in the brain is bad, Jung added. plays a role in fighting and helps clear away dead tissue.

But when it goes on too long, neurons die; inflammation causes the brain's blood vessels to become permeable, allowing white blood cells to enter tissue where they don't belong.

