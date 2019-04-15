Mosquito-borne diseases set to flourish as climate gets warmer

A recent study has claimed that with the climate getting warmer with every passing year, the geographical range of vector-borne diseases such as chikungunya, dengue fever, leishmaniasis, and (TBE) is expanding rapidly.

Spurred on by climate change, international travel, and trade, vector-borne disease outbreaks are set to increase across much of over the next few decades -- and not just in the temperate countries around the

Even previously unaffected areas in higher latitudes and altitudes, including some parts of northern Europe, could see an increase in outbreaks unless action is taken to improve surveillance and data sharing and to monitor environmental and climatic precursors to outbreaks, alongside other preventive measures.

"Climate change is not the only or even the main factor driving the increase in vector-borne diseases across Europe, but it is one of many factors alongside globalisation, socioeconomic development, urbanisation, and widespread land-use change which need to be addressed to limit the importation and spread of these diseases," said Jan Semenza, of the study published in the Journal of European Society of Clinical Microbiology and

According to Giovanni Rezza, of the project, the stark reality is that longer hot seasons will enlarge the seasonal window for the potential spread of vector-borne diseases and favour larger outbreaks.

"We must be prepared to deal with these tropical infections. Lessons from recent outbreaks of virus in and in the and highlight the importance of assessing future vector-borne disease risks and preparing contingencies for future outbreaks," said Rezza.

As part of the study, the authors also caution that given the complicated interplay between multiple drivers (warming temperatures and international travel), weather sensitive pathogens, and climate-change adaption, projecting the future burden of disease is difficult.

Global warming has allowed mosquitoes, ticks, and other disease-carrying insects to proliferate, adapt to different seasons, and invade new territories across over the past decade -- with accompanying outbreaks of dengue in and Croatia, malaria in Greece, Fever in Southeast Europe, and virus in and

Worryingly, the authors say, this might only be the tip of the iceberg. " is now a part-time tropical region, where competent vectors like the Tiger mosquito are already established," Rezza asserted.

Hotter and wetter weather could provide ideal conditions for the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), which spreads the viruses that cause dengue and chikungunya, to breed and expand across large parts of Europe including the south and east of the UK and

Previously dengue transmission was largely confined to tropical and subtropical regions because freezing temperatures kill the mosquito's larvae and eggs, but longer hot seasons could enable albopictus to survive and spread across much of Europe within decades, researchers say.

The European climate is already suitable for the transmission of Lyme borreliosis and which are spread by ticks (primarily Ixodes ricinus) -- with an estimated 65,000 cases of Lyme borreliosis a year in the European Union, and a 400 per cent rise in reported cases of TBE in European endemic areas over the past 30 years (partly due to enhanced surveillance and diagnosis).

In the future, warmer winter temperatures, longer growing seasons, and earlier hotter summers could make conditions more favourable for ticks and increase the range of deer host populations, say the authors. Climate change models indicate that by 2040-2060, there could be a 3.8 per cent growth in the habitat of Ixodes ricinus in Europe, with anticipated to be most at risk.

Moreover, improved climate conditions for sandflies -- the of Leishmaniasis -- could extend their geographical spread to southern parts of the UK, France, and by the end of the 2060s.

According to the researchers, given the ongoing spread of invasive mosquitoes and other vectors across Europe, there is a need to anticipate outbreaks and move to intervene early.

The study suggests that public agencies need to improve surveillance, for example through early warning systems, increase awareness of the potential risks among and the general public, as well as adopt innovative control strategies such as community interventions.

