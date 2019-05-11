Sweden is building an electric road that will charge car as you drive

Who needs charging stations when you can charge your on-the-go, literally. Swedish city, Lund, will be one of the first in the world to install a real-life demonstration of a new type of electric road.

According to Fast Company, the kilometre-long stretch, to be built by Elonroad, will make it possible to charge while driving.

The will make it possible for batteries to be 80 per cent smaller than their traditional counterpart, which in turn, will make cheaper. will start building the first section of the demo road in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)