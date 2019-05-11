Sweden is building an electric road that will charge car as you drive

-
Who needs charging stations when you can charge your electric vehicle on-the-go, literally. Swedish city, Lund, will be one of the first in the world to install a real-life demonstration of a new type of electric road.
According to Fast Company, the kilometre-long stretch, to be built by Elonroad, will make it possible to charge electric vehicles while driving.
The electric road technology will make it possible for batteries to be 80 per cent smaller than their traditional counterpart, which in turn, will make e-vehicles cheaper. Sweden will start building the first section of the demo road in 2020.
