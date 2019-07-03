This UP school has fans but no electricity

There is a school in the district which has fans, but no electricity. Welcome to Ramrai Junior High School!

The school's plight is a sad commentary on what is being claimed about the condition of overall teaching facilities and infrastructure in the state.

This school has fans and bulbs, but no electricity. The students, sweating against 40-degree temperature, carry out their studies.

Neelam Varma, in-charge of the school, said: "I have been teaching here for the last 10 years. Earlier there were no fans. Now when fans have been installed, there is no electricity."

"When children feel too much heat, then they use books as hand fans. We don't even have benches in the school," she added.

When asked if she has taken up the problem with the concerned authorities, Varma said: "They have been informed. They have assured electricity connection will be provided shortly."

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sanctioned funds for the electrification of all schools in the state, for which May 25 was the deadline.

