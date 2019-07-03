Krishnanand Rai murder case: Mukhtar Ansari, other accused acquitted by special CBI court

Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and all the other other accused, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in the case of murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

Special Judge Arjun Bhardwaj absolved all the accused in the case.

In 2013, the Supreme Court transferred the case from Ghazipur to Delhi after Krishnanand's wife Anita Rai, since dead, filed a plea in the court. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Lucknow jail, facing several cases of murders and kidnappings.

Krisnanad Rai along with other supporters was gunned down in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, in November 2005.

