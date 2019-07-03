Bareilly woman beaten for marrying man of her choice

In a gruesome case of violence, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was kidnapped by her family members and beaten up brutally for marrying a person of her choice.

The incident was reported from the Bhojipura Police station limits in Bareilly district.

"Two days back, some people went to Gurbachan Singh's house and attempted to take his wife away. When they registered protest, they were both beaten up," informed an incharge at Bhojipura Police Station.

"They both had gone in for a love marriage a year ago and had started living at a different place. When they came back to the village, the woman's family members came to know about it and came to take her away," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)