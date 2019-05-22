Three held at IGI airport, foreign currencies worth Rs 2.30 cr seized

Three Indian passengers were held for carrying foreign currencies collectively valued at Rs 2.30 crore at International Airport on May 19, Customs said on Wednesday.

The accused were headed to from airport.

" Customs IGIA seized various Foreign Currency viz USD,AUD,NZD, GBP,EURO,HKD,YEN,NOK,CHF,SAR, OMR,QAR,AED,BHD collectively valued Rs 2.30 cr on 19.5.19 from 3 Indian passengers intending to depart to FC was concealed in their bags. They've been arrested," Delhi Customs wrote on its handle.

The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

