Three Naxals gunned down in Andhra Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

Three Naxals were gunned down by the police in an encounter in Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area on Sunday.

According to the police, a gun battle had ensued between them and the Naxals.

After the three Naxals, out of which two were women, were shot down, the police recovered one boar-gun, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two landmines and a kit bag from the spot.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 05:50 IST

