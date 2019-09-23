A historic day in world politics: Amit Shah on Howdy Modi event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the "Howdy Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Texas a "historic day in world politics".

"PM Modi's popularity has soared across the globe. It is a recognition of the people of India. The grand Howdy Modi event is a testimony of New India's power under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. A historic day in world politics!" Shah stated in a tweet.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

Shah said that the event was unprecedented, which has left an "indelible footprint" of a stronger India on the world map.

"Leaders of the two most powerful democracies shared their ideas and dreams for a prosperous world together in a way that one has never seen before," Shah added.

He said that through the event a loud and clear message has been sent to the world that India will keep no stones unturned to keep itself safe and united.

"Thanks to PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism," said Shah.

Calling the bonding between the two leaders as "unprecedented", BJP Working President J P Nadda said that the day will be remembered for decades.

"The gathering at NRG Stadium, Houston spoke itself about the popularity of @narendramodi Ji. The love and affection of every Indian for him, globally, has made this Community Summit a historical event. Howdy Modi will be recalled as a testimony of Modi Ji's stature across the world," Nadda tweeted from his official Twitter account.

