Three-tier security for PM oath ceremony

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place by the Police for the oath-taking ceremony of at at 7 pm today.

Speaking to ANI, Madhur Verma, DCP, said that they have put in three-layer security arrangements in place for the swearing-in ceremony. "Today we have three-layer security arrangements. The first layer is of VIP security as well as Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by a layer of Police. Apart from security arrangements, we have coordinated arrangements with traffic also."

Verma also informed ANI that around 8,000 to 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed as a part of security arrangement.

"The visitors who will be coming from south side will be entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan from gate no. 37 and their parking will be in the South Avenue area. Similarly, visitors who will be coming from North Delhi side, they will enter Rashtrapati Bhawan from gate no. 38 and their parking will be in the North Avenue area. So overall complete integrated security has been deployed," he added.

Besides, also issued a traffic advisory, saying several roads in district will be closed for the movement of traffic between 4 pm and 9 pm on Thursday and urges commuters to avoid them.

Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan in will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Top leaders and guests have also been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend Modi's swearing-in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)