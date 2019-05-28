Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Chhattisgarh tomorrow: IMD

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with squall (winds reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely to occur over tomorrow (May 28), predicted (IMD) on Thursday.

The forecasting agency also predicted that gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Pradesh.

Besides, heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets very likely over South Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and south

Strong winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph likely over the northeast and along and off north and over the and around Andaman & Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area, added IMD.

