9-month-old girl raped by minor boy in Rajasthan's Karauli

A nine-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Jatnangla village of city here.

The accused, who is also resides in the same locality, brought the child to his home on Monday. After some time, he dropped her back to her house.

The police said that the relatives have not registered an FIR in the case.

Kunwar Singh (ASI), said: "We got information that a girl child was admitted to hospital by her mother. There was bleeding from the girl's private parts. Nobody has registered FIR in the case till now. Hospital board has conducted a medical examination of the child. (FSL) report is awaited."

The doctors of the district hospital said that the girl was admitted to the hospital around 11:30 on Monday.

Dr Pushpendra Gupta, Medical Jurist said, "A nine-month-old girl child was admitted in the hospital on Monday night. I informed the police after the examination. Prima facie, it is a rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)