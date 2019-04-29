Till phase 4 anti Modi speeches is the principal tactic of regional parties

New [India], Apr 29 (ANI): completed polling in the third phase and a large chunk of central and finished polling by the fourth phase. While in most southern states there was no apparent BJP or Modi wave as in 2014, in however Narendra Modi was still considered the most popular was not seen as an option to Modi even among and supporters. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana too if there was one person who was discussed the most whether negatively or positively for post-2019, it was Narendra Modi.Senior leaders in and the state has several, spoke about only to the media but in their rallies and road shows there was literally no mention of the party's prime ministerial candidate.

The Gowda family led Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) contested this election with confused messaging. The (HDK) batted way above his weight, even claiming that if they win enough seats then his father could be or to the Prime Minister. That is of course if became Prime Minister. His son is on a weak wicket in Mandya though the party pulled out all stops to defeat who was backed by the BJP. They called, cajoled and pleaded with members of the Vokkaliga community to which the Gowda family belongs to ensure Nikhil's victory. The party has made it a prestige battle and the BJP was also hell-bent on seeing that the Gowda grandsons Nikhil and Prajwal (Revanna's son) lose from Mandya and Hassan respectively. who vacated his seat in Hassan for his grandson has pinned his hopes on the people of Tumkur to elect him to the Lok Sabha yet again. In an interview to in which the 86 year old veteran spoke about being betrayed by almost all, he said that it was finally a request by that convinced him that he had a lot to contribute to the nation and he should not call it quits to electoral He spoke less of his son and more about himself during this election. The media in has been relentless in its criticism of HDK He too lashes out at the media in every interaction. Victimhood in the Gowda family runs deep and wide. To stay in the news cycle and to irritate the media further HDK attacks Modi in every press conference. The strategy is clear, that you make an outrageous comment about Modi, you can be certain that it will go viral on and WhatsApp. Else the CM is generally the butt of jokes and derision. The media in North Karnataka where he is extremely unpopular stakes out hours in front of his hotel in the midday sun to ask him questions about his past unfulfilled promises. HDK brushes them aside as compulsions of the coalition, non-cooperation from and that the media is biased. When I asked him why he makes bizarre comments like Modi uses wax and facials to appear fair and lovely and that is why the media focuses attention on his, HDK replies "why else do BJP workers tell people to vote by seeing Modi's shining face?"BJP picked its candidates in Karnataka keeping in mind their support base, pull among young voters, ability to make fiery speeches, their strong ideological loyalties and caste make up of the constituency. Prahlad Joshi's late-night meeting in a village in Dharwar had barely 30-40 people but he spoke as if there were hundreds who were listening in. The speech was peppered with references to Balakot and Pulwama. I had presumed that a village which did not have running water, no pucca road, very few pucca houses and just a few of them had naked bulbs hanging inside the house would hardly respond to security in speeches. But there was laughter and applause at the references to and Rahul Gandhi's wanting of proof of strikes.HDK in his speech also in North Karnataka made a remark that Modi's Balakot strike only burnt up trees. There was silence in the audience, with even his party workers managing weak smiles. The reason is not difficult. There are families in this region who have sent their sons to the armed forces and feel affronted about any reference even mildly derogatory about anything to do with the armed forces.The Congress party's Siddaramiah leads the pack in poking fun at Modi. He uses 'tu' 'uska' 'usne' and disrespectful language while referring to the Prime Minister. Siddaramiah still behaves like he is Chief Minister, not having vacated the residence of CM in Bengaluru. In Bangalore South, the Congress candidate BK Hariprasad too did not bother to speak about his rival the young Tejasvi Surya, instead told me very clearly that his battle was with Modi and what Modi was going to do if elected again and how the people had to choose against Modi.On the ground, in Karnataka there is an annoyance with the coalition government and that has probably led to negative voting for the and Congress. In some areas, the Congress candidates barely stepped out into the rural areas to campaign. There were hardly any posters or door to door campaigning. The BJP, on the other hand, was assisted by the hundreds of thousands of RSS karyakartas who had taken winning to a mission mode. The only factor that they found difficult to the battle were caste lines among voters. Almost all overseas Indians who had come to vote in Maharashtra, and Karnataka are Modi fans. Either the overseas BJP organisations are very effective or as one of them, a millionaire who has come from said, "making sure Modi gets a second term is a goal." He and his friends went to to take part in Modi's roadshow after casting their votes in their respective states.From Karnataka, I headed to Odisha where the Modi wave is negligible. The BJP is hoping to make an impact in the state this time which has been the stronghold of of the BJD for 19 years. Here there are huge banners and hoardings of the BJP and almost cheek by jowl there are those of Naveen babu as well. Here local issues dominate the polls. Patnaik campaigns from his luxury bus, coming out rarely and addressing very few public meetings. His failing health is a topic of discussion and WhatsApp forwards but he is revered among the poor. The blood battle in Kendrapada, his father's constituency where bitter rival and former BJD and now BJP candidate wants to stem the BJD tide is in the central focus of all TV channels. Simultaneous polls have made it a tough choice for Odisha, loyalty for who made the state his home and never left though he was an outsider or pick Modi who has promised development for Violence between workers of both parties has marred the generally dignified manner in which electioneering has been conducted in the state so far. To stay on the message during the long and exhausting month and a half of electioneering is the biggest challenge for political parties. The prime players have to sound convincing in their interactions and speeches to the voters. The one tactic taking potshots at Modi, whether with 'chowkidar chor hai' or 'Hitler Babu' has not been abandoned by the opposition.

