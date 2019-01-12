Time to insulate CBI from political executive, says former CJI RM Lodha

Amidst Opposition's criticism that the government influences the CBI, former CJI RM Lodha on Saturday said that the investigative agency should be insulated from

"The investigating agency has to be given independence. Time has come for it to be insulated from As long as the continues to have control, whoever is in power, these type of things will occur," said Justice Lodha.

He further stated that the (SC) has already made a mechanism for the to function independently.

"The SC has already evolved a mechanism for the to function independently. Independence should be given to the for its proper functioning," he added.

Referring to the ongoing CBI dispute between and Rakesh Asthana, Justice Lodha reiterated that the mess will continue to grow until the CBI works autonomously, he added.

The former CJI's comments came a day after quit from the service following his removal from his post as CBI by a high powered committee led by

The panel, on Thursday, had transferred Verma from his current post to the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. The panel took the decision two days after the apex court reinstated him as the

Verma has been succeeded by M Nageshwar Rao as interim till Centre finds next for the organisation, a government order had stated on Thursday.

