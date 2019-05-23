Tisca Chopra to make her web debut on Hotstar

After slaying with her performances in Bollywood films, is all set to make her in a Hotstar special show 'Hostages' which will air on May 31.

The 'Taare Zameen Par' shared the news on posting pictures with the fellow cast from the upcoming thriller series.

"My & a series that will velcro you to your seats.. #HostagesOnHotstar .. on the 31st of May!! Mark your calendar for this one," Tisca captioned.

The pictures shared by the features her with Ronit Roy, Tahil and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

The show follows the story of Dr. who is taken a hostage in her own home, pushing her into a dilemma of killing an innocent man to save her family.

A few days back, the handle of Hotstar specials also shared the poster of the show with a caption, "Will Dr. choose to kill an innocent man to save her family? Find out in Hostages, streaming 31st May!"

was last seen in Deb Medhekar's 'Bioscopewala'. The film also starred Danny Dengzogpa, and The film had its world premiere at in October 2017.

