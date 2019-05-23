Daniel Craig to undergo surgery after being injured on 'Bond 25' sets

will undergo ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the upcoming film.

The 'James Bond' franchise's official handle announced the news. The tweet stated that the production will continue while Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery.

" 25 update: will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," the post read.

According to the Sun, as cited by Variety, the fell earlier this month while sprinting on the sets of the film in and was flown to the U.S. for X-rays.

The publication cited an unnamed source as saying that Craig was filming one of his final scenes in

"He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle," the source said.

The news of the injury first surfaced earlier this month, when production in Jamaica was suspended after the 51-year-old was hurt while filming an action sequence.

This is not the first time that Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained an injury on the sets of a film. The actor had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in 'Casino Royale', sustained a number of injuries, including slicing off the tip of a finger and tearing a shoulder muscle in his next 'Quantum of Solace' and injuring his knee during a fight scene for his most recent outing 'Spectre'.

The upcoming 'Bond' film has had a tumultuous journey. The film earlier hit a roadblock following a troubled script process that saw exit the project over creative differences with producers and Michael G. Wilson, resulting in a delay to the production and a subsequent delay to the planned release date, originally slated for October 2019.

The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and

The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with

The official title of the film is yet to be revealed. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020.

