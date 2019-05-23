Moby responds to Natalie Portman after she denied his dating claims

Singer-songwriter responded to Portman, who denied their rumoured relationship and said he doesn't understand why she would "misrepresent the truth about our brief involvement."

The 53-year-old shared a photo of him with on his account and responded to the actor's romance denial in a lengthy post.

He began his post by saying, "I recently read a gossip piece wherein said that we'd never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years."

He added that he likes but doesn't understand why she would actively misrepresent the truth about their involvement.

"I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can't figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief)involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc," he wrote.

He concluded by writing, "Ps I completely respect Natalie's possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn't alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history."

Portman in a recent interview refuted claims of dating the calling him a "creepy" man.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," Portman told Harper's Bazaar UK as cited by People.

The Oscar-winning stated that she was just 18 when they met, despite Moby's claims that she was 20. Although they struck up a friendship, it ended when she realised he had other intentions.

The 'Thor' also slammed him and his publisher, Faber and Faber, for not paying attention to the details of the story. She stated that the story is littered with "factual errors and inventions."

"There was no fact checking from him or his publisher -- it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn't the case. There are many factual errors and inventions," she said.

Portman's statement came after recalled their rumoured romance in his new memoir 'Then It Fell Apart', which released earlier this month.

"I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks and Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me," he described in an excerpt from his memoir.

He went on to say that their romance ended when Portman revealed that she had met another man. recalled, "I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she'd met somebody else. I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was."

The book is not the first time that Moby has opened up about their alleged fling. In 2008, he told Spin as cited by People that they shared a "very brief affair".

