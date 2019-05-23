If you get nine lives, I've got all of them used up: George Clooney

American and filmmaker George Clooney, who met with an accident last July in Italy, didn't believe that he would survive it.

"If you get nine lives, I've got all of them used up, so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while," People quoted as saying as he appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's First Look.

"I hit him at 70 miles per hour, so it was bad. I split my helmet in half. It knocked me out of my shoes, it hit hard," explained.

Sharing his near-death experience, the Oscar-winning said, "It was bad and I was waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head. I thought, 'Okay, well, that's my neck'," he jokingly added.

George Clooney's also recalled the incident and spoke of a vow he took that if the survives, he will never ride again. "I made a deal as I was holding him waiting for the ambulance. I said to myself, 'If he lives, I'll never ride a motorcycle again'," he said.

added, "It got both Grant and I -- after 40 years of riding together -- off of motorcycles for good."

The accident happened last year in July when Clooney was riding a motorcycle at 60 MPH and a car cut into his lane and they both crashed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)