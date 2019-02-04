TMC, 21 other Opposition parties to move ECI over EVM tampering issue

-
For voicing their concern against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 22 opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will visit the Election Commission on Monday.
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission against the use of EVMs in order to "save constitution and federal structure."
"We have spoken to all opposition parties, we all will go forward. We have to save the Constitution, the country and the federal structure. Later today, all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission," the TMC leader told media here.
Earlier on Friday, Opposition parties had announced that they would approach the ECI over the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK's Kanimozhi, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, CPI's D Raja were among those who attended the meeting.
