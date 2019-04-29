Security forces resort to lathi-charge after clashes between TMC, BJP workers in Asansol

-
Security forces resorted to lathi-charge on Monday at a polling station in Asansol parliamentary constituency after clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters over allegations of electoral malpractices.
There were reports of altercations between supporters of TMC, BJP and CPI (M) from several polling booths in the constituency.
A BJP delegation which will include Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni, is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi today over the issue of poll-related violence in West Bengal.
At polling booths 125-129 in Asansol, TMC workers insisted on polling to begin despite absence of central forces leading to protests from BJP and CPI (M) supporters. When the central forces arrived, TMC workers clashed with the security personnel.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, had an altercation with polling officers and TMC cadres at a booth, alleging that supporters of Mamata Banerjee-led party were capturing polling stations and not letting voters to cast their ballot.
Supriyo's car which was parked outside the polling station, was damaged in the melee.
"I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote without any hindrance. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo told reporters.
The villagers boycotted polls at two booths in Jemua after protesting against absence of central forces leading to suspension of polling.
Supriyo is pitted against Trinamool Congress' Moon Moon Sen from the Asansol seat.
